Robber shot dead in attempted home invasion in Jeffery Manor: police

A robber was fatally shot Tuesday night in an attempted home invasion in Jeffery Manor on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

About 11 p.m., a 49-year-old man heard a loud sound at the front door of his home in the 9500 block of South Calhoun Avenue, police said. The man opened the door and two armed males wearing masks forced their way into the house.

The man yelled for help and two men, 25 and 24-years-old, who were in the basement rushed upstairs, police said. The three men began to fight with the robbers, and one of the guns discharged several times.

One of the robbers was struck in the chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second man fled the scene once the shots were fired.

The 25-year-old man was struck once in the arm, and taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.