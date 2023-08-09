Surge in robberies grips Chicago's West, Northwest sides; new police plan announced

A rash of robberies has occurred on Chicago’s West and Northwest sides, and it comes as police announce a new plan to tackle crime in the area.

Starting in the month of July until now, there's been an explosion of robberies occurring day and night.

New surveillance video shows two males — who appear to be very young, possibly children — robbing a victim.

Residents across Chicago are concerned as the crime is exploding.

"I am watching my freaking back every chance that I get because it’s so often now," said Deshonda Hardy.

According to Chicago police, the crime of robbery is up 107% in the last seven days, compared to this same time period last year.

A majority of the crimes have taken place since July 1st alone, with 105 robberies since then, from Ukrainian Village, to Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Hermosa, and Jefferson Park.

In West Town, four recent robberies occurred in between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. The suspects all match the same description: four armed suspects who jump out of a dark gray sedan and take wallets, purses, and phones.

To combat the problem, Chicago police officers will patrol the nightlife areas in the West Loop, West Town, and Pilsen. CPD plans to have them stationed in the next three months with a goal to reduce robberies.

The 36th Ward alderman will have a community meeting to address crime this coming Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Ukrainian Village Cultural Center.