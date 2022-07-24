Robbers have struck 9 times in the same Chicago neighborhood in the past 2 months
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people in the Armour Square neighborhood to watch out for a group of five males who have robbed nine people during the overnight hours.
The robberies started on May 25 and have continued through July:
- 2300 Block of South Princeton Avenue in Armour Square on July 19 at 11:01 p.m.
- 2300 Block of South Wentworth Avenue in Armour Square on July 16 at 1:10 a.m.
- 200 Block of West 23rd Street in Armour Square on July 16 at 1:13 a.m.
- 1900 Block of South Louie Parkway in Armour Square on July 3 at 10:20 p.m.
- 1900 Block of South Tom Parkway in Armour Square on July 2 at 12:13 a.m.
- 2300 Block of South Wentworth Avenue in Armour Square on June 22 at 2:11 a.m.
- 2300 Block of South Wentworth Avenue in Armour Square on June 17 between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m.
- 2200 Block of South Wentworth in Armour Square on May 25 at 1:04 a.m.
- 200 Block of West 22nd Place on May 25 at 1:02 a.m.