Expand / Collapse search

Robbers have struck 9 times in the same Chicago neighborhood in the past 2 months

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Armour Square
FOX 32 Chicago

Three people shot in drive-by outside church during funeral in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

Family members attending the funeral service were outside the church when police said a gray-colored sedan drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire. Kasey Chronis reports.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people in the Armour Square neighborhood to watch out for a group of five males who have robbed nine people during the overnight hours.

The robberies started on May 25 and have continued through July:

  • 2300 Block of South Princeton Avenue in Armour Square on July 19 at 11:01 p.m.
  • 2300 Block of South Wentworth Avenue in Armour Square on July 16 at 1:10 a.m.
  • 200 Block of West 23rd Street in Armour Square on July 16 at 1:13 a.m.
  • 1900 Block of South Louie Parkway in Armour Square on July 3 at 10:20 p.m.
  • 1900 Block of South Tom Parkway in Armour Square on July 2 at 12:13 a.m.
  • 2300 Block of South Wentworth Avenue in Armour Square on June 22 at 2:11 a.m.
  • 2300 Block of South Wentworth Avenue in Armour Square on June 17 between 12:30 a.m. and 12:45 a.m.
  • 2200 Block of South Wentworth in Armour Square on May 25 at 1:04 a.m.
  • 200 Block of West 22nd Place on May 25 at 1:02 a.m.