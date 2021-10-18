Robbers hit 3 Chicago 7-Eleven stores in less than 30 minutes on Monday

It's either a very strange coincidence – or a coordinated robbery spree targeting convenience stores in Chicago.

On Monday morning, three stores were robbed in the city's Loop neighborhood in a 30 minute crime spree.

The first robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on East Lake near Millennium Park at 8:29 a.m. Four men came in with weapons, stole money, took off in a black vehicle.

Just five minutes later, four guys wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts came into the 7-Eleven on Wacker near Wabash and grabbed money and merchandise.

Then, 20 minutes later, four guys robbed the 7-Eleven on South State at Jackson

Earlier this month, Chicago police warned convenience store workers in the Loop about robbers after two shops were targeted.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP