Robbers show up in a BMW SUV, steal car and belongings from victims at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers are driving around in a BMW SUV and stealing belongings and a car.
The robbers were spotted in a dark-colored BMW SUV at these locations in the Logan Square/Bucktown areas:
- 2900 block of North Milwaukee Ave. on January 22nd at 12:50 a.m.
- 3500 block of West Wabansia Ave. on January 22nd at 6 a.m.
- 2300 block of West McLean Ave. on January 22nd at 9:06 a.m.
Police said that they hop out of the car, walk up to the victims and threaten them with a handgun. In one of the robberies, the victim's car was stolen.
