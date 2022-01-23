Robbers show up in a BMW SUV, steal car and belongings from victims at gunpoint

Chicago police said that robbers are driving around in a BMW SUV and stealing belongings and a car.

The robbers were spotted in a dark-colored BMW SUV at these locations in the Logan Square/Bucktown areas:

2900 block of North Milwaukee Ave. on January 22nd at 12:50 a.m.

3500 block of West Wabansia Ave. on January 22nd at 6 a.m.

2300 block of West McLean Ave. on January 22nd at 9:06 a.m.

Police said that they hop out of the car, walk up to the victims and threaten them with a handgun. In one of the robberies, the victim's car was stolen.

