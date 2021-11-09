Robbers steal $40,000 from 'Mentor Millionaire' in parking lot of Rivers Casino in suburban Chicago

Police in Des Plaines are searching for two armed gunman who robbed a patron of $40,000 dollars outside Rivers Casino early Tuesday.

The victim, Cordero Supe, said he now wonders about a woman who was chatting with him throughout the night as he amassed a pile of cash – did she tip off the robbers?

Around 2:25 a.m., Supe walked out with $40,000 in cash and was confronted by two men with guns.

"I walked out and I was attacked by two young men in a blue four-door sedan," he said. "And they hopped out in the middle of the parking lot with a gun and told me to give them everything."

Supe says the robbers also took his cousin’s car keys and a cellphone. But they may not have realized he had a second phone and was able to take a picture of the getaway car, which he passed along to police.

Supe expressed frustration that Rivers security didn’t do more.

"I felt like Rivers would’ve protected me. I am a black card member who spends hundreds of thousands of dollars up here. I had to run back inside" to tell them what happened, he said.

Supe, who says he is originally from Chicago, lives in Arizona now.

On his Facebook page, he calls himself "the Mentor Millionaire." Many of his followers said they're glad he's okay.

In the end he said he believes he was lucky after all, because he wasn’t hurt.

In a statement, Rivers Casino told FOX 32 Chicago: "We appreciate the rapid response of our first responders, and we immediately provided the property’s robust surveillance footage to law enforcement agencies to assist in their investigation. The safety and security of guests and team members is Rivers’ top priority. Given the environment, Rivers has indefinitely increased exterior security patrols 24/7 as part of a property-wide enhancement of additional security and surveillance measures."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP



Advertisement



