Robbers victimized 10 people in less than 2 hours in Chicago

Chicago police are warning residents of West Town, Logan Square, Irving Park and the Lower West Side to watch out for robbers who victimized at least 10 people early Friday.

Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head.

The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:

Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West Side on December 2 at 12:45 a.m.

Iowa Street near Rockwell in West Town on December 2 at 1 a.m.

North Western Avenue near Iowa in West Town on December 2 at 1:05

North Rockwell Street near Iowa in West Town on December 2 at 1:19 a.m.

West Armitage near Kimball in Logan Square on December 2 at 1:21 a.m.

West Shakespeare near Central Park on December 2 at 1:25 a.m.

Irving Park near North Kimball in Irving Park on December 2 at 1:39 a.m.

Wellington near Pulaski on December 2 at 1:40 a.m.

Pulaski near Barry on December 2 at 2-2:30 a.m.

Fullerton near Pulaski on December 2 at 2:10 a.m.

If you have information, police ask that you call detectives (312) 744-8263 or (312) 746-7394.