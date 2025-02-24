Robert Crimo III trial: Highland Park parade shooting case moves to jury selection

The Brief Jury selection for Robert Crimo III’s trial begins Monday in the 2022 Highland Park parade shooting case. Crimo faces 117 felony charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, and could receive life without parole if convicted. The trial, which is expected to last about four weeks, has faced delays due to Crimo’s erratic behavior, including missed court appearances and abrupt legal reversals.



The trial for the man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in north suburban Chicago in 2022 is set to begin today.

Jury selection will start at 9 a.m. at the Lake County Courthouse in front of Judge Victoria A. Rossetti.

Details on the shooting

The backstory:

Authorities said Robert Crimo III, 24, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets on a crowd of people attending a July Fourth parade in Highland Park in 2022.

During a court hearing presenting the murder charges, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said Crimo climbed up the fire escape of a building above the parade, "looked down his sights, aimed" and fired at people across the street. He left 83 spent bullet casings and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop.

Police crime tape is seen near an American flag-themed sunglasses laying on the ground at the scene of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4, 2022. (YOUNGRAE KIM/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Witnesses described initial confusion as the shots began, followed by panic as families fled the parade route through downtown Highland Park, an affluent suburb of about 30,000 people near Lake Michigan.

Investigators said Crimo initially evaded capture by disguising himself as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd to get away from the scene.

"Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli.

A Lake County, Illinois, police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park on July 4, 2022, after a shooter fired on the northern suburb's Fourth of July parade. At least six people were killed and at least two dozen injured. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Crimo then borrowed his mother’s car and briefly contemplated a second attack on a celebration in Madison, Wisconsin, before returning to Illinois, where police arrested him.

Authorities said Crimo ditched the semi-automatic rifle he used in Illinois, but he had another, similar rifle and about 60 more rounds with him.

The attack left a toddler without parents, families mourning the loss of beloved grandparents and a synagogue grieving the death of a congregant who for decades had also worked on the staff.

Who were the victims?

Residents deliver flowers and leave chalk messages at a memorial depicting the seven people killed after a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Dozens of people were wounded during the attack, including 8-year-old Cooper Roberts who was left paralyzed from the waist down when the shooting severed his spine.

Those killed in the attack were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69; and married couple Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35.

KEVIN and IRINA MCCARTHY

It was supposed to be a fun day for the couple, who brought their 2-year-old son, Aiden, with them to watch marching bands and patriotic floats.

Instead, they were killed in the gunfire, leaving their son orphaned. A stranger scooped up the toddler and handed him to Greg Ring as he took cover with his wife and three children behind a popular pancake house.

The family was later able to identify the boy and reunite him with his grandparents. Friends of the McCarthys said Irina’s parents would care for the boy going forward.

STEPHEN STRAUS

Straus showed up to the parade early and was attending alone, according to his grandchildren, who ate dinner with him the night before.

The Independence Day parade was an annual tradition for Straus — one of the many ways the 88-year-old financial advisor stayed active and involved in his community. According to his family, Straus rode the train to work every day, walked and biked regularly, and loved to visit art museums and festivals.

Stephen Straus is survived by a brother, a wife, his son and four grandchildren.

JACQUELYN SUNDHEIM

Sundheim loved her synagogue, where she once taught preschoolers and coordinated bar and bat mitzvah ceremonies. She had worked there for decades and was a devoted, lifelong member known for her kindness and warmth, synagogue officials said in a statement.

Sundheim, 63, was survived by her husband, Bruce, and their daughter Leah, according to an email the synagogue sent to congregants.

KATHERINE GOLDSTEIN

Goldstein’s husband described her as an easygoing travel companion who was always game to visit far-flung locales.

"She didn’t complain," Craig Goldstein, a hospital physician, told The New York Times. "She was always along for the ride."

Goldstein was a mother of two daughters in their early 20s, Cassie and Alana. She attended the parade with her eldest daughter, Cassie, so she could reunite with friends from high school, Goldstein said.

NICOLAS TOLEDO-ZARAGOZA

Toledo-Zaragoza had come to Illinois to visit his family about two months before the shooting, according to his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo.

His family wanted him to stay permanently because of injuries he had suffered after being hit by a car a couple of years ago during an earlier visit to Highland Park. Toledo-Zaragoza was hit by three bullets and died at the scene.

EDUARDO UVALDO

For the Uvaldo family, like others in the Highland Park area, the Independence Day parade was an annual tradition.

When gunfire erupted from a rooftop along the parade route, Eduardo Uvaldo was shot twice. His wife, Maria, was struck in the head by bullet fragments and his grandson was shot in the arm.

What is Robert Crimo III charged with?

Robert E. Crimo III appears before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., June 26, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Crimo has been indicted by a grand jury on 117 felony charges, including 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

The multiple first-degree murder charges allege Crimo intended to kill, cause death or great bodily harm and took action with a strong probability of causing death or great bodily harm to the seven people who died.

Prosecutors said the 48 attempted murder counts and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm represent "each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel."

Crimo would face a mandatory life sentence without parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

What do we know about Crimo's past?

Dig deeper:

Robert Crimo III is the son of Denise Pesina and Robert Crimo Jr., a former Highland Park mayoral candidate in 2020 and president at Bob's Pantry & Deli in Highland Park.

Crimo was an aspiring rapper with the stage name "Awake the Rapper." An IMDB page previously stated that Crimo is a "six-foot Hip Hop phenom" born on Sept. 20, 2000. "He's the middle child of three and of Italian descent," the page reads.

Crimo began uploading his music to the internet at age 11, but first gained traction with his 2016 track "By The Pond," according to IMDB.

The rapper released a cryptic track called "Are You Awake" on Oct. 15, 2021. The track appears to suggest that Crimo was planning a life-defining act beyond his ability to stop. The video includes drawings of a man aiming a rifle at another person.

(L-R) Robert E. Crimo III's mother Denise Pesina and father Robert Crimo Jr., wait before their son appears for a hearing before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse on June 26, 2024 in Waukegan, Illinois. (Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Police have said Crimo had two previous encounters with authorities.

In April 2019, Crimo attempted suicide by machete, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press that noted a "history of attempts."

In September 2019, police returned after a family member reported that Crimo had a collection of knives and had threatened to "kill everyone." But according to Illinois State Police, both Crimo and his mother disputed the allegation.

"The individual told police he did not feel like hurting himself or others and was offered mental health resources," the statement said.

Police have said Crimo's father, Robert Crimo Jr., later told investigators the knives belonged to him, and authorities returned them.

When the younger Crimo applied for a state gun license in December 2019, his father supported it, a requirement for applicants who are under 21.

What do we know about the trial?

Judge Victoria A. Rossetti speaks as Robert E. Crimo III appears at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., June 26, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria A. Rossetti will oversee Crimo's jury trial at the Lake County Courthouse in north suburban Waukegan, with jury selection scheduled to start on Monday.

Lake County Public Defender Gregory Ticsay will represent Crimo alongside Assistant Public Defender Anton Trizna. The prosecution will be led by Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart.

The case has moved slowly for months, partly due to Crimo’s unpredictable behavior. He didn’t show up to two previous court hearings, refusing to leave his cell at the Lake County Jail.

Lake County, Ill., State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, right, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon prepare before Robert E. Crimo III appears before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., June 26, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

At a June hearing where he was expected to accept a plea deal and give victims and relatives a chance to address him publicly, he changed course and rejected the deal. He also fired his public defenders and said he would represent himself. Then he abruptly reversed himself.

In December, Rossetti declined to throw out statements in which Crimo allegedly confessed to the shooting in the days after the attack, saying he willingly waived his right to remain silent while speaking to police, and there was no "coercion, deceit or intimidation" to prevent him from talking to a lawyer.

Crimo’s defense team had argued that a lawyer hired by his family was at the police station following the shooting but that investigators wouldn’t let them meet, a violation of constitutional rights.

Robert E. Crimo III's attorney Gregory Ticsay, right, and Lake County's assistant public defender Anton Trizna talk before Robert E. Crimo III appears before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., June 26, 2024. (Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images)

Rossetti, however, noted that video footage shows Crimo saying he didn’t want to stop the police interview to speak to a lawyer. She described the interview as "conversational and non-threatening with an informal and relaxed atmosphere."

"I’ve heard them a million times," Crimo said at one point about his rights.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks. No cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

How was Crimo's father involved?

Separately, his father, Robert Crimo Jr., served part of a 60-day sentence for sponsoring a firearm application for his son.

Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty in November 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. He was originally charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son is accused of killing.

Crimo Jr. was released early from prison for good behavior on December 13, 2023.

Robert Crimo Jr. leaves the Lake County Courthouse on January 26, 2023, in Waukegan, Illinois. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Three years before the attack in Highland Park, Crimo III, at 19, was not old enough to seek his own gun license, but could apply with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian. His father signed off on the application even though, just months earlier, a relative reported to police that Crimo III had threatened to "kill everyone."

Authorities said Crimo III legally bought the rifle used in the attack in Illinois within a year of the shooting. In all, police said Crimo III purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

Crimo Jr.'s case was significant because it was a rare example of a parent or guardian held criminally responsible for the actions of a mass shooting suspect.