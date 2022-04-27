Robert De Niro toasts to the opening of Nobu Chicago in the West Loop

Legendary actor Robert De Niro was in Chicago for the official opening ceremony of his Nobu hotel and restaurant in the West Loop.

The groundbreaking on the West Loop location took place six years ago – and while they opened their doors to guests two years ago, they weren’t able to have their traditional "Sake Ceremony" opening ceremony that kicks off every Nobu location.

The two-time Oscar-winner sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about why Chicago is the perfect city for a new Nobu location.

"Chicago is a great city, it’s one of the great American cities," De Niro said. "It makes total sense to have a Nobu restaurant hotel here."

He added, "In this area of Chicago, it makes even more sense. It’s easy, it should be here."