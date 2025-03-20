Robert De Niro plays dual roles in new mafia film 'The Alto Knights'

The Brief Robert De Niro takes on dual roles in the new mafia drama "The Alto Knights," playing two real-life rival gangsters. The acting legend spoke with FOX 32’s Jake Hamilton about the challenges of acting opposite himself, crediting another actor for helping him bring both roles to life. The film premieres in theaters around Chicago tonight.



Legendary two-time Oscar-winning acting legend Robert De Niro is sharing the screen with another acting icon: himself.

The backstory:

De Niro stars as two real-life rival gangsters in the new mafia drama "The Alto Knights," in theaters around Chicago tonight.

The acting icon spoke with FOX 32's Jake Hamilton about what it took to star opposite himself. "I got this other actor, who is playing one of the other mob guys. He was enthused to get it and want to do it, it helped me immensely."

De Niro added "He learned both parts and I could play off him. If i didn't have that, you could do it but it's not the same."

"The Alto Knights" opens in theaters around Chicago tonight.