'Rocky Horror Picture Show' added to Millennium Park outdoor film series

Get ready to do the time warp because a cult classic has been added to the outdoor film schedule at Millennium Park.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is being presented by the Chicago Film Office in collaboration with the Music Box Theater.

There will also be a family-friendly live performance of the R-rated film in front of the screen.

Those familiar with "Rocky Horror" screenings know they often include prop kits. For do’s and don’ts on those, they're asking people to check out MillenniumPark.org.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" will be shown on the big screen at Pritzker Pavilion at 6 p.m. Sept. 14th.