Rogers Park apartment fire leaves several injured, including 2 police officers

Two Chicago police officers and three civilians were hospitalized after an apartment building caught fire in Rogers Park Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a residential U-shaped building located at 1423 Farwell Avenue around 11 a.m.

Fire officials say the blaze has since been put out. Two police officers were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Three civilians were hospitalized in unknown condition. Chicago Fire Media said a total of five patients were being evaluated following the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.