Rogers Park duo charged in West Garfield Park carjacking

Two 19-year-olds from Rogers Park face charges after they allegedly carjacked a woman earlier in March on the West Side.

They confronted the 26-year-old woman and stole her purse and car in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened about 4:15 p.m. March 9 in the 3800 block of West Congress Parkway.

The pair was arrested Tuesday in the 7400 block of North Greenview Avenue, police said.

Sakeena Austin faces a count of robbery, while Gregory White faces a count each of robbery, vehicular highjacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Their first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.