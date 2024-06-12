Hit-and-run crash in Rogers Park leaves 5 injured, including 3 children

A hit-and-run crash involving multiple bicycles and two vehicles sent five people, including three children, to the hospital in critical condition on Chicago's North Side.

The accident happened around 6:36 p.m. Wednesday at Marshfield Avenue and Jonquil Terrace in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

A vehicle was speeding when it struck a Nissan and then a 13-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle, according to police. The striking vehicle drove away from the scene of the crash before first responders arrived.

Two children were in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital, one other child was in critical at Lutheran General. Two adults, who were in their 40s, were listed in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and another adult was injured but refused treatment, fire officials said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.