Rogers Park shooting: Man killed during fight on Chicago's North Side

A 30-year-old man was gunned down Thursday afternoon on Chicago's North Side.

Around 1:51 p.m., police say the male victim was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical with an unknown offender in the 1600 block of W. Howard St. The offender then pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.