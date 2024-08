A semi rolled over on the Edens Expressway, stalling outbound traffic Monday morning near Skokie.

The truck crashed around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the Edens Expressway at Old Orchard Road.

The outbound lanes were closed for roughly two hours between Old Orchard Road to Lake Street.

All lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.