Rolling Meadows father dies at hospital after I-90 crash killed his family over the weekend

A Rolling Meadows father who was injured in a two-vehicle wrong-way crash that killed his wife and four children, and another child who was a family friend, has died.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the family's minivan collided with a car on I-90 in McHenry County and burst into flames. The mother and five children inside were all killed. The wrong-way driver was also found dead at the scene.

Those killed included 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and her four kids — a 13-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. A 13-year-old family friend was also killed.

Their father, 32-year-old Tom Dobosz, had survived the crash and was hospitalized. However, Illinois State Police on Wednesday said Tom has passed away.

"We come with a heavy heart today with an update on Tom. Tom has gained his angel wings and is now with his amazing wife Lauren and precious children. We ask that you keep this family in your prayers. All proceeds are going to the family," said Lisa Torres, organizer of the family's GoFundMe page.

The wrong-way driver was identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandes. The investigation is still ongoing as to why she was heading the wrong way.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Neighbors say the family will be missed.

Both parents heavily involved in their kids athletic lives with football and cheer within the Oriole Park Falcons organization.

The city of Rolling Meadows is creating a Hope Fund for the families involved.

"The Hope Fund was recently established by the city council, and it's an opportunity that enables residents of the community if they're interested to assist victims of disasters, domestic violence, child abuse or other significant tragedies or hardships that necessitate the need for financial assistance. So the city of Rolling Meadows is creating a specific page for this issue and it can be found on the city's homepage," said Rolling Meadows Mayor Joe Gallo.

The Hope Fund can be found HERE.

"It's my intent that the residents or others in neighboring communities find it within themselves to contribute and assist at this time of hardship," said Gallo.

The Palatine Township Elementary District 15 had announced they will be offering counseling sessions Tuesday through Thursday at Central Road School in Rolling Meadows.