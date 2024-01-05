Rollover crash near UIC hospitalizes 4

Four women were hurt in a rollover crash Friday morning near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

Around 1:45 a.m., a 20-year-old woman was speeding in a Jeep with three other women when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a barricade and pole in the 800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. The crash caused the Jeep to flip onto its roof.

All four women were transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in fair condition, according to police.

No further information was provided.