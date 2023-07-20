Romeoville shooting: 16-year-old arrested, charged in fatal shooting at entertainment center

A Chicago teen is accused of shooting two people, one fatally, at a Romeoville entertainment center last month.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

At about 9 p.m. on June 24, Romeoville police officers responded to Scene75 Entertainment located at 460 S. Weber Rd. for a report of a shooting.

Following a verbal dispute, police say the 16-year-old allegedly fired shots.

A 19-year-old man from Chicago was shot and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old from Chicago was also shot and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

That same night, Illinois State Police located the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting and initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 eastbound at Torrence Avenue near Lansing.

The vehicle stopped and the driver and passenger were placed in custody, ISP said.

The suspect of the shooting was not inside the vehicle at the time.

On July 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the juvenile and on Thursday, he was located at a Chicago residence and taken into custody.

The teen is being held on a $5,000,000 bond.