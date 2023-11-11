Roseland businesses warned about thieves entering through roof

Chicago police are warning businesses in Roseland after three shops were burglarized when suspects gained entry through the roof.

In all three incidents, thieves got access to the businesses through the roof and stole property from inside, according to a CPD business alert.

The burglaries took place at the following times and locations:

At 5 a.m. on Aug. 25 in the 11400 block of South Michigan Avenue

At 6 a.m. on Aug. 30 in the 111000 block of South Michigan Avenue

At 4 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the 400 block of East 111th Street

The thieves were wearing hoodies, masks and gloves during each of the burglaries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.