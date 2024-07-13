Man dies after gunmen open fire in backyard of Chicago home, striking victim multiple times: police

A man was shot to death in the backyard of a Chicago home Friday night.

At about 9:35 p.m., a 42-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence in the 10900 block of South Wentworth with several other people when two unknown offenders approached and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated by Area Two detectives.