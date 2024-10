A man was shot and killed inside a home Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a call of a person shot around 9:42 a.m. at a residence near 109th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to CPD.

They found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.