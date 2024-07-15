Chicago man charged with murder after running man over in car in Roseland

article

A man was charged with murder after allegedly hitting a 63-year-old man with his car Saturday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

Parrish Hartley, 49, allegedly struck and killed the man around 6 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to police.

Minutes later, Hartley hit a 50-year-old woman with his car and crashed in the 800 block of West 116th Street. Hartley was arrested at 7:25 a.m. and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, both felonies.

Hartley was also charged with one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a crash. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a detention hearing.