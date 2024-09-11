Small plane crashes in suburban Roselle

A small plane crashed in suburban Roselle Wednesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., Roselle police and fire departments responded to a small plane crash at Irving Park Road and Williams Street.

There were two occupants inside the plane. The two individuals were evaluated by paramedics and released at the scene.

The plane was reportedly coming from Janesville, Wisconsin.

Irving Park Road is expected to be closed between Rodenburg Road and Roselle Road for several hours.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Department will be investigating the crash.

No further information was made available.