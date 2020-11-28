Expand / Collapse search

Rosemont ice rink opens, Millennium Park rink remains closed for the season

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Rosemont
CHICAGO - The ice skating rink in Rosemont is officially open.

A FOX 32 photographer found some families welcoming in the winter tradition.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rink is open at limited capacity and skaters are required to wear masks.

Reservations are required to ensure social distancing can be maintained. 

You can reserve 45-minute skating time slots here.

The rink at Chicago's Millennium Park will remain closed this season.