Rosemont ice rink opens, Millennium Park rink remains closed for the season
CHICAGO - The ice skating rink in Rosemont is officially open.
A FOX 32 photographer found some families welcoming in the winter tradition.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rink is open at limited capacity and skaters are required to wear masks.
Reservations are required to ensure social distancing can be maintained.
You can reserve 45-minute skating time slots here.
The rink at Chicago's Millennium Park will remain closed this season.