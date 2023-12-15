Rosemoor shooting leaves 2 wounded, 1 seriously

A man and a woman were shot and hospitalized Thursday night in the Rosemoor neighborhood.

The pair were sitting in a parked car around 9:30 p.m. when they saw gunshots come from a dark-colored vehicle in the 10100 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to police.

The 32-year-old man was shot in the face and leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition. The 29-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.