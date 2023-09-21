Round Lake Area Schools close after student attacks staffer, poses threat to campus

All Round Lake Area Schools were closed Thursday after a student hit a staff member at a Board of Education meeting earlier in the week.

On Tuesday evening, a student struck a staff member and was removed from the school.

The student involved trespassed on school property at the Operations and Service Center on Sunset Drive where the school buses are located Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded and the Round Lake High School campus was placed on secure status. Students at the high school were brought to the stadium, then back inside the school.

They were later released and directed away from the incident on Sunset Drive.

The student was taken into custody Thursday morning. They will not be allowed back to Round Lake Schools in the future, according to an email the school sent parents.

The district says they will have additional police officers at the high school campus for at least the next week.

All school activities will be canceled for the remainder of Thursday.

School will return to normal sessions Friday.