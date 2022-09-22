Round Lake Beach woman runs illegal dental practice out of home: police

article

A Round Lake Beach woman is being charged with running an illegal dental practice out of her home.

Round Lake Beach police say the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation notified them of a possible unlicensed dental practice in the 1200 block of Brentwood Drive.

Round Lake Beach Police launched an investigation and determined a dental operation was taking place in that location.

One victim told detectives they received dental procedures that later resulted in significant complications.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Maura Perez, 59, of the 1200 block of Brentwood Drive on two counts of unlawful practice of dentistry.

Perez was arrested at her home Thursday without incident and numerous pieces of dental equipment and cash proceeds were confiscated in the arrest.

Perez was taken to Lake County Jail for the arrest warrant with a $100,000 bond. Her bond court information is unknown.

"Residents who are uninsured and in need of dental services should never go to an unlicensed dentist, especially someone operating out of their home," said Round Lake Beach Police Chief Wayne Wilde, Jr. "Any uninsured Round Lake Beach or Lake County residents in need dental services are always allowed to contact the Lake County Health Department’s Community Health Center at (847) 377-8800 for dental care assistance."

The investigation into this unlicensed dental practice is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Round Lake Beach Police Department Investigations Division at (847) 546-2127.