Illinois State Museum seeks Route 66 memories to honor iconic roadway

The Illinois State Museum is looking for people to share their personal experiences about the original Route 66 highway in Illinois.

Travelers, Route 66 business owners, road workers, and others who have memories of the highway are encouraged to participate in this special project commemorating Mother Road’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

Video recordings and interview transcriptions will be made available to the public through an online database as part of the anniversary celebration.

"These interviews will help illustrate the significance of this important transportation achievement," said Erika Holst, the museum’s curator of history.

Anyone who has experienced Route 66 in one way or another and would like to share their stories should contact the Route 66 project coordinator at jwagenblastp@gmail.com.

