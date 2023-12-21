RSV vaccine: New shot offers hope for infants during cold, flu season

In the midst of cold and flu season, a new shot is intended to help our youngest population fight off RSV, a virus that can be deadly, especially in newborns and very small children.

In July, the FDA approved the RSV shot for babies, the first of its kind. However, the CDC recommended it in October, dangerously close to the start of cold and flu season, and supply has been challenging to secure.

The new shot is designed for newborns and babies weighing less than 11 pounds and aged 6 months or younger. A pediatrician from Lurie Children's Hospital noted the rapid turnaround for the manufacturer, especially for this season, with limited production compared to demand.

"As a pediatrician, it's exciting that people are interested in getting it, but the supply has been less than the demand," said Dr. Jennifer Saper.

She advised parents seeking the shot for their child to continue asking their pediatrician, as more doses may become available.

Just last week, the manufacturer announced an additional 230,000 doses will be released in January.