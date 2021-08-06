'Run Your Sox Off' 5K and 1-mile races return to Guaranteed Rate Field, proof of vaccination required

The Chicago White Sox announced Friday the return of the "Run Your Sox Off" 5K and 1-mile races.

The event, presented by Guaranteed Rate, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18, and will begin at 11 a.m. in Guaranteed Rate Field's Lot B.

The races will take participants through the ballpark's parking lots and outfield warning track.

Early bird registration begins at $45 and includes a Run Your Sox Off t-shirt and finisher's medal, a virtual finisher's certificate, a professional post-race photo taken behind home plate and a post-race Michelob ULTRA beer for those who are 21 years of age and older.

Participants can also upgrade to 5K or 1-Mile ULTRA packages for $100, which will include a limited-edition White Sox Winged Sock Hat, as well as two lower level tickets to a select 2021 White Sox home game.

"We’re thrilled this year’s Run Your Sox Off event will welcome fans back to the ballpark and are thankful for our partners at Guaranteed Rate and Michelob ULTRA - organizations that share the White Sox commitment to giving back," said Christine O’Reilly, White Sox vice president of community relations and executive director of White Sox Charities. "Run Your Sox Off is an incredible opportunity to connect with our fans, all while raising funds that help drive positive change in the community."

A portion of the event’s net proceeds will benefit Chicago White Sox Charities (CWSC) and Guaranteed Rate Foundation, which both provide financial, in-kind and emotional support to those facing extraordinary hardships, the team said.

All participants who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must be fully vaccinated to enter the ballpark’s field level.

Individuals must present their vaccination card with identification on-site in order to participate in the event.

To register for the event, or for more information, click here.