'Safe Haven Baby Boxes' reaches milestone with 250th installation

Safe Haven Baby Boxes, a nonprofit organization based in Indiana, celebrated a significant milestone this week with the installation of its 250th baby box in the nation.

The baby boxes provide a safe and legal alternative for parents to anonymously surrender newborn babies, ensuring they are cared for and not abandoned.

Since the organization's first installation in 2016, fifty babies have been safely surrendered and cared for through the program. On Monday, a ceremony was held at the Porter Fire Department to commemorate the installation of the 250th box, marking a major achievement for the organization. Indiana now hosts 132 of these boxes.

The organization also operates a 24-hour hotline for parents in crisis, which is available nationwide, even in states without baby boxes, such as Illinois. The boxes are temperature-controlled, and staff at the Porter, Indiana, fire department have recently completed training to manage them effectively.

"Parents want 100% anonymity, and this offers that to them," said Mariah Betz, Assistant Project Coordinator for Safe Haven Baby Boxes. "A mom will walk up to the baby box, open up the door, place her child inside the box, which inside is a bassinet, close the door, and walk away, and there are no questions asked. There are three alarms on the baby box. The first one is the door open. The second one is baby in box, and the third one is if they would lose power, an alarm will go off to let them know that the box has lost power."

While Illinois does not have Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the state’s Safe Haven Law allows parents to surrender their newborns within 30 days of birth if they feel unable to care for them. However, the child must be handed over to a worker at one of the following locations: