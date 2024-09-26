Safety experts urge caution at busy intersection near Chicago elementary school

On Thursday, rail safety experts held a safety blitz at Azuela Elementary school on Chicago’s Southwest Side, as part of the industry’s "See Tracks? Think Train!" initiative.

"The kids at Azuela Elementary cross the tracks every day to and from school, so it’s very important that they know exactly what to do, not stopping on the tracks, not playing on the tracks," said Aisha Jackson, state coordinator for Illinois Operation Lifesaver.

Marquette Road and Kilbourn Avenue buzz with activity during school drop-off and pickup, as families cross the train tracks daily. Now, on their way to school, they’ll be greeted by their own artwork displayed on the sidewalk, adding a personal and creative touch to their daily commute.

Eighth grader Andres Santana was part of a group of Azuela students who helped paint a warning sign on the sidewalk.

"Having a lot of signs is good for us because of train awareness. But not only trains, there’s traffic, we have a lot here," said Santana.

Terry Hartwig, Superintendent of Safety for the Belt Railway of Chicago, emphasized the importance of staying alert to numerous distractions.

"Airpods, phones, we just have to keep everybody paying attention and focused, especially over this set of tracks. We want to see kids come to school safe and leave the same way," said Hartwig.

"We get in a rush or are impatient and we’re following too close, that’s going to put us at risk. Never stopping on the tracks because it’s trespassing. It’s dangerous, it’s illegal and unfortunately, we’ve seen it many times when it leads to tragic incidents where people stop," Jackson added.

The new warning sign will be permanently installed on the sidewalk, with additional signs planned for each corner of the intersection.