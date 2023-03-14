About 100 safety recalls issued for children's products last year — the most issued in nearly a decade

About 100 safety recalls were issued last year for children's products, which is the most issued in nearly a decade.

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky says this is a "wakeup call" for all Americans.

She was joined Tuesday by doctors at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and safety advocates to highlight the ‘Kids in Danger 2023 Hidden Dangers Report.’

According to the report, four child deaths occurred that involved products that were later recalled. There were 19 recalls for excessive levels of lead, an increase in flammable clothing recalls, and a decrease in recall announcements on social media.

"The Fischer Price Rock and Play, which is a very popular item, and the company says ‘we have sold millions of them’ – but 30 children actually died befoe the recall was even made. So it was known to be a dangerous product," said Schakowsky.

Schakowsky plans to reintroduce a bill in Congress to empower the Consumer Product Safety Commission to unilaterally make and publicize recalls without a company's permission.