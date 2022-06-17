Sail Grand Prix takes over Lake Michigan for the first time this weekend

A new international racing event is happening at Navy Pier this weekend.

Sail Grand Prix features nine sailing teams, competing for the first time on fresh water, on Lake Michigan.

The starting line is at Navy Pier, where observers can watch from bleachers at the east end of the pier. Teams race high-tech catamarans that have tall, rigid sales, that allow them to reach speeds over 60 miles an hour.

Tom Slingsby, a champion sailor for Team Australia, said the race takes place close enough to shore that the public can see the team moving about the boat, and can hear their communications.

Navy Pier has a large grandstand for viewing, complete with a high-tech monitor that will show the race and can be seen clearly, even in bright sunshine.

Tickets can be purchased online and are $35 for adults, $25 for children.