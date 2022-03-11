Salena Claybourne killing: New details emerge on fatal shooting of local TV station security guard

The man who was on the phone with a local TV security guard when she was fatally shot in South Shore is speaking out.

WGN security guard, 35-year-old Salena Claybourne, was gunned down earlier this week when she stopped for gas after her shift on the South Side.

She was on the phone during the attempted carjacking with the father of her two teen girls.

MORE: Brothers killed WGN-TV security guard while trying to carjack her in South Shore, prosecutors say

Antoine Moore says he heard the gunshots, saw police racing to the scene, and he followed them.

He says Salena was a great mother to their 14-year-old and 15-year-old daughters.

Two brothers have been charged in Claybourne's killing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

"I heard at least what sounded like five, I found out she was shot three times...I was hoping she'd say it's ok," said Moore.

Advertisement

A go fund me for the funeral of Claybourne has raised over $31,000.