Teenager charged with murder of WGN-TV security guard

A teenager is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a WGN-TV security guard Monday on Chicago's South Side.

The 17-year-old was arrested less than 20 minutes after he allegedly shot 35-year-old Salena Claybourne while she was sitting in her vehicle at 3:07 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.

Claybourne was struck by gunfire in the shoulder and face and was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The gunman ran from the scene but was taken into custody by responding officers.

He was charged with first-degree murder and is due in bond court Wednesday.

Salena Claybourne

Claybourne, a mother of two daughters, worked for Allied Universal Security and was posted at WGN-TV Studios, according to the station.

She had stopped for gas after leaving work, according to the television station.

"WGN is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Our sincerest condolences go out to her family and friends," the station said.

South Shore has had 16 shootings so far this year through Saturday, according to police statistics. That’s about 35% fewer than the same time last year, when there were 21 shootings, but still more than the 11 shootings reported in 2020.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report