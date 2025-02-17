Salvation Army, local nonprofits provide aid during frigid weather

The Brief The Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park is operating as a 24-hour warming center. Local nonprofit Chi-Care is distributing hot meals to unhoused residents. Anyone needing shelter or transportation can call 3-1-1 for assistance.



As extreme cold grips the Chicagoland area this week, local organizations are stepping up to help those in need of warmth and nourishment.

With temperatures plunging, resources are available throughout the city and suburbs, offering warm places to stay and hot meals for those facing the bitter cold.

What we know:

The Salvation Army Freedom Center, located at 825 North Christiana Avenue in Humboldt Park, is operating around the clock as a warming center. It welcomes anyone seeking relief from the frigid temperatures.

For those who need transportation, a "Shuttle of Hope" can be requested by calling 3-1-1.

In addition to shelter, local nonprofits are working to provide hot meals to unhoused residents.

Chi-Care, a community-focused organization, is distributing meals at various sites, including the Garfield Center at 10 South Kedzie.

What they're saying:

Chi-Care board member Faraz Sardharia emphasized the group’s mission is to provide essential resources while fostering meaningful connections.

"Our goal, essentially, is to provide a warm meal and a great conversation with those that are in need, and then hope to provide them with wraparound services from our partners to get them to transition into housing or shelter. Tomorrow, we are planning to distribute 500 meals, compliments of Islamic Relief USA. They have been able to help us. We are working together with the DCFS to get meals to those that are in need all over the city of Chicago, including the South and West sides of Chicago tomorrow," he said.

What's next:

Anyone in need of overnight shelter is encouraged to call 3-1-1 for placement.

As the extreme cold continues, warming centers and meal distribution efforts will remain active to support those in need.