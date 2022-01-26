Salvation Army opens emergency location amid bitter cold in Chicagoland

The Salvation Army, along with the City of Chicago, has opened a new emergency shelter that provides safe and warm housing for up to 99 men.

According to a news release from Salvation Army, the program aims to offer immediate relief from the winter weather and curb COVID-19 outbreaks among those without a home.

The Harbor Light Emergency Homeless Shelter is located at The Salvation Army Freedom Center, located at 825 N. Christiana Ave., in Humboldt Park – it will operate 24 hours a day.

Men who may be seeking shelter can request accommodations by calling Chicago’s 311 non-emergency board. Transportation to the shelter will be provided by The Salvation Army.

In addition to beds, the shelter will provide meals, clothing, personal care packages, and access to The Salvation Army’s case management services including SNAP benefits enrollment, rent and utility assistance, substance use disorder treatment, and job placement services, the release states.

To create a COVID-19 safe environment, the shelter will require face masks, temperature checks, and social distancing. Upon arrival at the shelter, individuals will receive COVID-19 kits with hand sanitizer, gloves, face masks, disinfectant wipes, safety glasses, thermometer strips, facial tissue, and individual moist towelettes, the release states.

"All members of our community deserve warm shelter and social services when they need them most," said Lt. Col. Lonneal Richardson, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division. "The Harbor Light Emergency Homeless Shelter will deliver on both of these promises. We are grateful to the City of Chicago for their support and partnership in providing compassionate care and essential services to our friends in need this winter."

The shelter is partnering with the Lawndale Christian Hospital to provide rapid COVID-19 testing and medical care.

"Ensuring a safe, efficient, and accessible shelter and outreach system for Chicagoans is a critical focus for the City," said Brandie V. Knazze, Commissioner for the Department of Family & Support Services. "We are proud to work with The Salvation army to expand shelter access and further mitigate the impact of COVID-19 while providing warm, safe spaces for individuals experiencing homelessness in these winter months."

The emergency shelter plans to provide services until March 31. If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness and requires shelter services, dial 3-1-1.