'Sanford and Son' Actress Lynn Hamilton dies at 95

Lynn Hamilton, best known for her roles in "Sanford and Son" and "The Waltons," died on June 19. She was 95.

According to a Facebook post on her page from her former manager and publicist, Rev. Calvin Carson, Hamilton died of natural causes at her home in Chicago.

"Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations," Carson said.

Born Alzenia Lynn Hamilton, she moved to Chicago Heights when she was 12. She attended Bloom High School. She gained acting experience at Goodman Theatre, according to Variety.

Actress Lynn Hamilton attends the 40th Anniversary Reunion Of ''The Waltons'' at Landmark Loew's - Jersey City on December 2, 2011 in Jersey City, New Jersey.