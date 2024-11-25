Santa Baby Bar lights up Wrigleyville with festive drinks and endless photo ops

The Brief Santa Baby Bar in Wrigleyville transforms Bamboo Club into a dazzling holiday wonderland, offering festive décor, endless photo ops, and oversized Christmas cocktails. The two-level venue features food favorites like fried mac & cheese bites and a party space upstairs for guests 18 and over with ticketed entry.



If you’re searching for a holiday gathering spot, Santa Baby Bar at Bamboo Club in Wrigleyville does it up big.

"Really big, it is over the top. It’s all immersive. It’s everything you want for a Christmas bar," said General Manager Evan Chew.

Practically every inch of the place, including both levels and several bars, are lit up and decorated. Holiday photo oops are "endless," according to Chew.

While they’re known for their oversized, and shareable, Christmas cocktails, they also offer a Colassal Cocoa and food.

"A few of the favorites: the giant pretzel, the smash burger, and my personal favorite, fried mac & cheese bites," Chew said.

Bamboo Club takes reservations downstairs, and they’re highly recommended for diners looking for a table. Children are allowed until 8 p.m.

But tickets to the upstairs party space are 18 and over only and are available at Bucket Listers.

"That’s where all the real magic happens, up there," Chew said.

Tickets start at $15 per person and include one drink.