Santa visits patients at Chicago hospital

Santa visits kids at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - Santa Claus saved the best for last this Christmas!

He traded in his usual reindeer-driven sled and chimney for one of the Chicago Fire Department's firetrucks to visit children at La Rabida Children's Hospital.

When he got to La Rabida, he visited every patient, bringing holiday cheer and, of course, toys. 

Hospital stays can be stressful for kids and their families, so Santa visited to give pediatric patients and their families a bit of relief from what they're going through.