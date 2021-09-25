Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is $523 million, and if someone wins it, it'll be the 10th largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The Illinois Lottery said that while no one hit the jackpot in Wednesday's drawing, a ticket purchased at a 7-Eleven in Elk Grove Village won the player $50,000. In the last three months, the Illinois Lottery said, 20 Illinois players have won $50,000 Powerball prizes.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. The drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. CT.

