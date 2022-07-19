Schakowsky among 16 members of Congress arrested during abortion protest near Supreme Court

Multiple members of Congress including Reps. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., were arrested by Capitol Police Tuesday afternoon outside the Supreme Court building during an abortion rights protest.

A video posted to Schakowsky's official Twitter account showed her being led away from the demonstration by a Capitol Police officer.

"Today, I am making good trouble. #bansoffourbodies," the tweet read.

Omar's office also confirmed her arrest to WCCO.

Capitol Police warned demonstrators that they would be taking action.

"It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests," Capitol Police tweeted.

Minutes later, they announced that "[s]ome of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests."

Capitol Police later tweeted that they arrested 34 people in total, including 16 members of Congress.

Video from the scene showed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., being led away by police with her arms crossed behind her back, though no handcuffs were visible.

A tweet from local Michigan outlet BridgeDetroit reporter Malachi Barrett, said that Ocasio-Cortez's fellow left-wing "Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was also arrested.

Fox News reached out to the offices of Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib for information but neither immediately responded.

Abortion rights protests outside the Supreme Court building have been prevalent ever since a draft of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked. The final opinion, released in June, overturned Roe v. Wade, reversing the high court's previously held position that abortion was a constitutional right.

Fox News contributed to this report.