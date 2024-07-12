Schaumburg firefighters put in overtime to help young girl's wish come true

This is what Schaumburg firefighters do when they finish their shift, they volunteer to do more good work.

They’re building a pool deck for their buddy.

The firefighters were paired with a family through Project Fire Buddies, an Illinois organization that supports children with critical illness. The Boscardin family received a swimming pool from the Make A Wish Foundation. The Fire Buddies are building an accessible deck so that 7-year-old Savanah can enjoy it this summer. She has cerebral palsy and now has a bunch of new, lifelong friends.

Kelly Boscardin said her daughter is happy watching the work being done and considers the firefighters her aunts and uncles.

Schaumburg firefighter Sarie Turner said the pairing was meant to be. Prior to this, she had responded to a medical emergency at the house and saw that Kelly could use a little help. Flash forward and her team was asked to build the pool deck.

She said the contractor needed about five people to lend a hand. They wound up with 20 volunteer firefighters who are skilled in construction.

They’re finishing the deck in record time and hope to celebrate with a pool party in August.