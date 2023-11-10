Chicago man charged after robbing woman with infant at gunpoint outside Woodfield Mall: prosecutors

article

A Chicago man who was out on bond for attempted murder was arrested after robbing a woman with an infant at gunpoint and fleeing police in the suburbs Thursday afternoon.

Jaquan Wilkins, 28, allegedly robbed at woman with an infant at gunpoint outside the Woodfield Mall in Schumburg in the early afternoon.

Officers with Oak Brook police responded to the Oak Brook Mall at about 2 p.m. after Wilkins was spotted there in a gray Mazda 6.

When responding officers arrived they tried to block him in, but Wilkins fled the parking lot eastbound on 22nd Street, according to prosecutors.

Oak Brook police pursued Wilkins. As he fled, he allegedly crashed into two vehicles and continued westbound on I-88.

Downers Grove police picked up the chase on southbound Highland Avenue. Prosecutors say Wilkins fled eastbound on Ogden Avenue where officers spiked his car. The Mazda 6 struck an unmarked police car before coming to a stop.

Prosecutors say Wilkins threw a loaded Glock 43 9mm out of his window. Police later recovered the weapon.

Wilkins was taken into custody by Oak Brook police. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, criminal damage to state-supported property, aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He appeared in DuPage County Court on Friday morning.

His arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 4. Wilkins will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Prosecutors say Wilkins is currently out on bond out of Will County on attempt murder and aggravated battery charges prior to the Safe-T-Act, which went into effect on September 18, 2023.