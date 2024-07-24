1 wounded after shots fired in Schaumburg

A person was wounded in a shooting in Schaumburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Sometime before 3:30 p.m., Schaumburg police officers responded to the 800 block of South Braintree for reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the person. The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time, both directions on Braintree from Cornell Lane to Cambridge Drive are closed. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was made available by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.