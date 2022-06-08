A scholarship named in honor of fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French was announced in Elmhurst Wednesday.

Ella French's mother — Elizabeth French — was in attendance, as well as Ella’s partner Carlos Yanez Junior.

He was injured in the same shooting that took Ella’s life.

"It's gonna help, you know, the students that actually get the scholarship and you know they'll remember her forever," said Yanez.

Chicago Police Officer Ella French

DuPage County Board Commissioner Pete DiCianni established the scholarship and hosted the event.

Officer French grew up in DuPage County.