Schurz High School officials discuss plans on how to keep students safe after 4 teens shot in drive-by

Chicago Police say detectives are still investigating this week's shooting near Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Friday looked like a normal school day at the CPS school, but with security dotting the campus, some students absent and caregivers reeling from Wednesday's shooting just steps from the Northwest Side campus.

"It's happening everywhere. And really what I said to myself when it happened is now y'all know what the kids on the South Side deal with every day," said Theresa Rios who has two grandchildren at the school.

Rios and others headed to the CPS school Friday morning for a parent meeting with the interim principal.

CPS said the goal was to talk about the incident and the plan to move forward after four teens were shot across the street from the school.

Two of them are students at Schurz, including one shot in the face and neck and left in critical condition, according to police.

This shooting happened on the third day of school for CPS, and it's left some students quite shaken.

"I know it's affecting him. I see it in his face. I tried to talk to him about it. He doesn't want to come back to school," said Jessica Marcotte about her sophomore who witnessed the shooting.

Like other parents, she's questioning security at the school.

"I was just like something's going to eventually happen because we live in Chicago and there's gangs, and I was concerned about the low staffing in regard to the security and then taking out the school officers. So that's my concern is more security," said Marcotte.

Adding to the uncertainty, Chicago Police say no one is in custody for the shooting.