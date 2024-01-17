Chicago man charged with shooting 2 people riding electric scooters in McKinley Park

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded two people riding electric scooters last October in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

Cesar Garcia, 18, was allegedly riding in a white SUV on Oct. 1 when he started shooting at two people riding motorized scooters in the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.

The 21-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The 19-year-old woman was shot in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Garcia was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two felony counts of first-degree attempted murder.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.